Angler feared drowned after falling off boat near Pulau Tinggi

MERSING, Sept 1 — A 43-year-old angler may have drowned after falling overboard while fishing here early this morning.

Amran Mohamac Ayilina was fishing with six others when he fell in the sea east of Pulau Tinggi at 3am.

The Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) immediately initiated a search and rescue operation (SAR).

MMEA Southern Region deputy director of operations Captain (Maritime) Sanifah Yusof said the agency’s patrol boat with assistance from a marine police boat were despatched to the SAR area to locate the victim.

“As of 1pm, a total of two patrol boats with eight personnel are involved in the SAR.

“MMEA has also reached out to local fishhermen in the area to help find the missing victim,” he said in a statement today.

As of 1.15pm, the SAR team has yet to locate the victim.

Sanifah advised those going out to the open sea to be cautious and safe.