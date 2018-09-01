Tiffin Food Court hits the right spot for local foodies

Tiffin Food Court is back for eight weeks in Klang Valley. — Pictures by Tan Mei Zi and Candence Cheah

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — The anticipated gastronomy fiesta Tiffin Food Court is back with an extended list of vendors which includes more than 50 local favourites including Shawarma King, Define: Burgers, Tanuki Raw, Softsrve and more.

Among them are some of the most celebrated household names in the local culinary world that are either seeking to promote a rebranded line of culinary creations such as NGOUU by WhupWhup acclaimed Chef Liang, or to debut new menus to complement their current ones such as offerings from Pizza Lab and Boba Lab by MyBurgerLab).

Wagyu Mac & Cheese Croquettes is a gourmet comfort food prepared by Chef Malcolm Goh. — Picture courtesy of Tiffin Food Court

Or how about a taste of Asian Food Channel host Chef Malcolm Goh’s gourmet dishes, such as Truffle Risotto with Parmigiano Cheese and Wagyu Mac & Cheese Croquettes.

“These are the dishes people don’t get to try often. We hope that they provide Tiffin’s visitors a memory to last,” the executive chef of Define: Food said.

A visitor, Tania Wee, happily posing with the croquettes from Chef Malcolm Goh’s pop-up.

Priding itself as “the reinvention of the quintessential Malaysian food court experience”, Tiffin allows a fun food-tasting experience by complementing its myriad of delicacies with good music and a proximity to the people creating your dishes.

Chef Liang from NGOUU explained that the menu for their pop-up was centred around everyday food staples like rice and noodles paired with a twist.

“We’re reinventing the wheel,” Chef Liang, whose real name is Tan Chung Liang, proclaimed while talking about the fare at NGOUU.

Their food, including dishes with names like Nasi Lejen and Arigato Pesto, is reminiscent of flavours many Malaysians would be familiar with.

Chef Liang will be showcasing his NGOUU culinary creations at the event. — Picture courtesy of Tiffin Food Court

“We don’t brand ourselves as Asian food and we don’t brand ourselves as local food. We’re calling it ‘staples for the soul’.”

When asked about what it was like to participate in the event, Chef Liang said he was filled with excitement when the organizers for Tiffin Food Court reached out to NGOUU.

“When they asked us to come in, it was great because it was almost like being part of an urban legend,” the 38-year-old said.

Set in a renovated military warehouse, the food court comprises several corners, each offering its own unique dining atmosphere from lounging on a couch just by the DJ set-up, occupying the wooden chairs and tables at the well-lit centre space, or easing yourself into the open area where smoking is allowed.

Tables came with potted fresh herbs that diners could snip and garnish their food with.

Many guests were taken in by how Tiffin Food Court offered an alternative dining experience to its patrons with its communal atmosphere and unique setting.

“Because it’s in a warehouse, they’re getting more creative with the space. It’s not like going to a mall and eating in a restaurant,” said Farah A. Ismail.

“It’s so much more interesting to eat somewhere that’s nicely done up,” the 25-year-old continued.

The event’s eclectic selection of cuisines and drinks also hit the spot with several diners.

“This place has a huge variety of different types of food,” quipped Michelle Leong, a 23-year-old digital content creator.

“It’s my first time here and I’m very excited to try all the food,” she said.

Tiffin Food Court offers an alternative dining experience in a unique setting.

Tiffin Food Court kicked off on Aug 30 and is open from Thursdays to Sundays for a period of eight weeks until Oct 21. The stalls will feature different sets of vendors on different weeks.

Situated at Lot 15, Jalan 13/6, Seksyen 13, Petaling Jaya (behind The Gasket Alley), the gastronomy fair opens its welcoming door from 5pm until late night.

Admission to Tiffin Food Court is free, but you need to register for a wristband and top it up before making purchases.

To find out more about the event, visit www.tiffin.my.