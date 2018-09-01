Music lovers look back on Rock Corner’s legacy after 28 years

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Malaysians have been recalling fond memories of visiting Rock Corner after the store announced they would be closing their doors tomorrow.
Rock Corner started as a small record shop at the Kota Raya Shopping Complex in 1990 before it expanded into a full-fledged franchise, culminating in nine stores operating in the Klang Valley including branches in the city’s biggest shopping malls like Suria KLCC and Mid Valley Megamall.
Its flagship store located at The Gardens Mall has been well-known for its wide selection of physical music including CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, and music merchandise.
Their imminent closure has prompted Malaysian music lovers to reminisce on their experiences of being Rock Corner patrons.
“RIP Rock Corner, you’ve done Malaysia a service in providing the music we needed to hear and probably the best date spot when you’ve run out of ideas,” Meelz93 wrote on Instagram.
Berakhirnya lagi satu era rangkain kedai muzik di Malaysia. Rock Corner di Gardens Midvalley akan membuka pintunya pada peminat-peminat muzik untuk kali terakhir pada penghujung bulan Ogos ini. Hanya tinggal Victoria Music sahaja di Amcorp Mall & Bukit Bintang Plaza yang masih bertahan Terima kasih di atas semua kenangan manis di zaman kehebatan CD & kaset 😢 #rockcorner @rockcornermusic #musicstore #malaysia
One Twitter user lamented the fact that there would be one less place to buy concert tickets once Rock Corner closed up shop.
Kalau Rock Corner tutup nak beli tiket konsert kat mana la lepas ni?— ALISˢᵃⁿ BECKER (@sanc0re) August 30, 2018
Facebook users were equally despondent about the news of Rock Corner’s closure.
“Growing up just to see more and more music stores closing down. So sad,” wrote Izwan Mohd Isa.
Many also shared stories about the role Rock Corner played in their journey as music collectors.
“Been supporting and buying CDs and DVDs since 2008 in Rock Corner,” Vik Shang wrote. “It’s been a joy to have you Rock Corner as part of my memories, never forget those first hand Mariah Carey, Adele, Taylor Swift CD or album that I always got from these Rock Corner shops. Thank you for your services.”
With declining physical music sales, high rental costs, and a shifting focus towards digital music, business has declined in recent years resulting in the closure of three Rock Corner stores (The Curve, Bangsar Village, and Subang Parade) last year.
The growing popularity of online music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music has weighed heavily on brick-and-mortar music stores with many being forced to close up shop for good.
One Twitter user suggested that Rock Corner should adapt to fit the new technological landscape of the music industry.
“Rock Corner have to do rebranding, just do! Then it will be valid for this era. Rebrand with a new improvement in modern technology and it will help you. Insyallah (God willing),” a user with the handle amirelkasu wrote on Twitter.