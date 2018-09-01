Merdeka from racism and racial divide ― Puthan Perumal

SEPTEMBER 1 ― While a segment of Malaysians have personal experiences in playing a part in the struggle to obtain nationhood independence from the British back in the year 1957, some of us have only read of the same in our history books in school and from stories passed down by elders.

Nevertheless, the younger generation have, over the past couple of decades had personal experiences in trying to obtain a new kind of independence. Not independence from any foreign occupation or anything of that sort, but a kind of independence from fear within.

After much mind struggles and fear, no thanks to ridiculous propaganda by certain powers in control before this independence day in 2018, Malaysians now have liberated their minds.

And that is the most important kind of Merdeka one can ask for in these times.

The older generation has a duty to educate the younger generation on the struggles that the country had to endure to obtain liberation from actual occupation of the land.

At the same time, the new generation is duty bound to educate our children of the future on the struggles that the country had to endure to liberate itself from bad racist and cultural dividing policies implemented by previous administrations.

These two lessons go hand in hand and is absolutely crucial to ensure that the country does not find itself trapped ever again in the prison of the mind despite being independent on paper.

We hope that from now on, there would be mutual respect for all segments of society regardless of race, religion and any other aspect that differenciates you and me as individuals.

We only need to be known as Malaysians.

To all Malaysians, happy Merdeka from racism and racial divide.

God bless.

