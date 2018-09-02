How to sleep better every night... on a cruise

The Majestic Princess docked at Penang is one of the cruise ships that you can experience the Princess Luxury Bed on board. — Pictures courtesy of Princess Cruises

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 — A recent survey showed that 47 per cent of Malaysians do not get enough sleep every night.

The global survey commissioned by Princess Cruises covered 12 countries including Malaysia.

About 60 per cent of Malaysians indulge in one habit which prevents a good night’s sleep — going through their social media feed before turning in for the night. Most of these are millennials (about 67 per cent) rather than Gen X-ers and baby boomers.

About 80 per cent of adults are also using their weekends to “catch up” on sleep lost during their busy work week. However, catching up on sleep while on a holiday is also not guaranteed as 75 per cent of Malaysians struggle with getting the proper slumber.

As part of their Come Back New Promise campaign, Princess Cruises has partnered with Dr Michael Breus, a sleep specialist, to develop the Princess Luxury Bed — the first of its kind — making the sleep experience better on their cruises.

The Princess Luxury Bed also has the distinction of being awarded the “Best Cruise Ship Bed” by Cruise Critic. “Sleep continues to trouble people around the globe and across generations, whether at home or while traveling. Sleep is a vital, sensory experience that allows our bodies to recharge and recover from mental and physical strains,” he said.

In America, Dr Breus, who is a certified clinical psychologist, has made a name for himself as an expert in sleep. For over 14 years, Dr Breus was the sleep expert on the website, WebMD. He has also appeared on television and the likes of The Huffington Post and Psychology Today.

Previously, in the US, Dr Breus had also developed his own line of beds that were available at 850 stores. He added, “I spent a year learning about tensile strength and foams.” With this Princess Cruises project, the challenge was designing a bed for a cruise statesroom.

Unlike a typical bedroom, the space is relatively smaller. Moreover, the bed is multi-use. “Two things you do in your bedroom is sleep and have sex but in a statesroom, that is not necessary. It’s the biggest piece of furniture, so people are sitting, playing cards, asking people over as it’s fixed at one spot, “ explained Dr Breus.

With this in mind, the bed had to be a sturdy one. “One of things, we had to do was to make a surface that can withstand all these activities and last a significant number of time.” They turned to full foam casement that provided edge support and ensured people won’t slide off when they sat on the bed.

Another design element included using individually pocketed spring coils that gives you less partner disturbance. Unlike the normal springs that are attached together and will move once you sit on one, these support an individual’s weight when one sleeps on the mattress, making it ideal when you are sharing a bed.

Voted as ‘Best Cruise Ship Bed’ by Cruise Critic, the Princess Luxury Bed features a plush, two-inch thick pillow top, a nine-inch, single-sided medium firm mattress, individually wrapped coils, a European-inspired duvet and 100 per cent luxurious Jacquard-woven cotton linen.

Their analysis even went down to identifying who are their passengers. What they found out is those of Asian descent have straighter spines so they prefer firmer and harder beds. Their dilemma was not all the Princess Cruises passengers are Asians.

So they settled on an unusual compromise that granted them the flexibility to cater to their passengers’ needs — a plush two-inch thick pillow top. “We did something quite revolutionary. We have a removable pillow top. If someone wants a softer bed, add the extra layers of foam. If someone wants a firmer bed, just remove it,” explained Dr Breus.

“No cruise line has hired a sleep specialist before. It’s kind of amazing as it’s a floating hotel. It doesn’t just stop at the bed itself but there’s an entire sleep programme.” You have spa programmes designed to leave you relaxed for bed. Even the menu includes special sleep friendly dishes.

“These are higher in carbohydrates and proteins which are both shown to help you fall asleep quickly,” said Dr. Breus. There is also a special sleep channel on the cruise’s television which one can tune into.

This includes 10 videos on common sleep questions, the information on the sleep programme and the bed. For those staying in the suites, they are also offered a “SLEEP by Princess Kit” which includes eye shades, earplugs, aromatherapy scents and the Dr Breus Good Night app.

It is estimated by next year, more than 45,000 Princess Luxury Beds will be installed in over 22,000 staterooms. From November this year till March 2019, passengers on the Sapphire Princess and Diamond Princess will be able to experience the Luxury Bed.

“Princess Cruises is always innovating to offer a wide variety of new discoveries and relaxing options for our guests who seek experiences. The Princess Luxury Bed is one such innovation designed to deliver the best sleep at sea,” explained Farriek Tawfik, Director South-east Asia for Princess Cruises.

In addition, sleeping on a cruise is also the perfect way to relax! “The small rocking actually helps people sleep and ocean sounds, research has shown, are the only sounds that will help people sleep,” said Dr. Breus.

Princess Cruises offers more than 150 different itineraries such as the Carribbean, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, Asia and South America. For more on the sleep programme on Princess Cruises, visit www.princess.com/sleep