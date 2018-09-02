A bowl of pork noodles that hits the spot every time

A bowl of pork noodles makes a satisfying breakfast or lunch especially with a soft poached egg. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — To me, a good bowl of pork noodles needs to have the following: Flavourful broth, fluffy minced pork, tender pork slices and creamy-tasting pork liver.

In Taman Megah, this standalone restaurant which opened last June makes a mean bowl of pork noodles. Not perfect but it ticks the right boxes for me.

Finding this place is in itself an interesting story. No advertisements but just via the more powerful word-of-mouth recommendation.

Like all good food stories, the paying forward with a good food tip is the start. A friend had told me of this spot. She, in turn, had found out about it from a seller located at the wet market across the road.

Look for this eatery opposite Taman Megah’s wet market for a bowl of comforting pork noodles that hits the spot

The eatery is opened by 28-year-old Sky Wong. A Penang native, his family moved to PJ when he was around 17 years old.

In his younger days, he recalls how his family members sold food at his village in Bukit Mertajam. After they arrived in PJ, his mother opened a noodles stall around the Aman Suria area. She had taught Sky how to cook the noodles, which he went on to tweak to his satisfaction.

After trying out other pork noodles, he noticed that in the Klang Valley, they tend to serve a sweeter-tasting pork broth. It was something unheard of for the Penang boy who preferred cleaner flavours.

He moved around the Aman Suria area before opening at Taman Bukit Mayang Emas, at Restoran Tropikiri. This year, he decided to push through an idea to have a standalone restaurant selling pork noodles.

He originally targetted Kota Damansara but a vacant space here, just opposite the wet market, became available and he decided to take it. The ambitious young entrepreneur hopes to follow in say, the footsteps of successful food chains, like Jojo Pan Mee.

His idea is to train up youngsters to become enterprising business owners. Currently he is assisted by his two brothers, Wong Chin and Kelvin Wong. Another brother has taken over the stall at Restoran Tropikiri. The recipe is roughly the same with some tweaks by his third brother who added his own spin to it.

For a tangy, refreshing taste, try their fish paste (yee wat) with bittergourd, tomatoes and beancurd

The broth here is prepared from a mixture of pork and chicken bones. It’s left to slowly boil throughout the day, eking out its flavours. He also adds tung choy or preserved radish which balances out the sweetness of the broth.

Quality meat is also sourced from a trusted supplier. One thing Sky will not compromise on is how he cooks the liver. Most customers ask for the liver to be cooked thoroughly. His preference is half cooked. With this way, each piece of liver has a creamy consistency. Lovely!

Should you want something different, try their bitter gourd fish paste noodles. The base uses the same pork broth but it tastes different.

With the addition of fresh tomatoes and bitter gourd slices, the bowl of noodles is transformed into a tangier, appetising meal. Sky explained that the bitter gourd slices aren’t bitter, as they slice them diagonally.

The fish paste or yee wat is also chunky and tasty. He sources them from a friend since making these on his own will take up too much time. It’s made from Spanish mackerel fish or kaw yee, with less flour.

Wong Chin (left) and Kelvin Wong (right), Sky Wong’s brothers help out at the eatery

As customers have requested for a dinner session, Sky is contemplating opening the eatery at night too. Plans are also underway to look for other spots to expand.

And why 66, you may wonder? Sky tells us with a cheeky smile, “It’s my lucky number!”

Restoran 66 Chu Yuk Fun

11, Jalan SS24/8, Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya

Open: 7.30am to 3pm

Closed on alternate Wednesdays.