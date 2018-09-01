Sabah PKR Youth questions Azmin’s loyalty to Anwar

A PKR Youth leader in Sabah says Datuk Seri Azmin Ali Azmin had waited until the eleventh hour during the party nomination period to announce his intention to defend the deputy president post. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 ― A PKR Youth leader in Sabah today accused its party number two Datuk Seri Azmin Ali of being inconsistent in his support for incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its secretary Razeef Rakimin said that as deputy president, Azmin had waited until the eleventh hour during the party nomination period to announce his intention to defend the deputy president post.

“During his term as deputy president, Azmin should have voiced his full support for Anwar when Anwar wanted to contest the presidency.

“However it was his rival, Rafizi Ramli who first announced his intention to contest the deputy president post to help Anwar as president,” he said in a statement.

Razeef claimed this showed Azmin had failed to live up to his pledge to support Anwar who has been named as the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s successor to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Therefore what has been said by Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir has substance has because Azmin’s loyalty to Anwar is questionable,” he added.

Akmal who is aligned to outgoing vice-president Rafizi Ramli, had earlier accused Azmin for not being loyal to Anwar based Azmin's last minute re-election decision.

Speculation is rife that Azmin, who is Gombak MP and economic affairs minister, only sought re-election as a safer option after confirming he would have to face off against Anwar in the upcoming PKR polls.

Anwar is also said to be seeking a parliamentary seat in order to make his official return to government.

The former Permatang Pauh MP was unable to contest in the May 9 general election as he was still serving a five-year jail term after being convicted for sodomy in 2014. He has since been royally pardoned.