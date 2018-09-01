From palace to prison: Brazil's ex-president Lula in dates

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold a flag next to Federal police headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil July 8, 2018. The flag reads: 'Free Lula.' — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 ― Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as Lula, was yesterday dealt a blow by an electoral court that barred him from running in October's presidential election.

The 72-year-old has been leading polls in Latin America's largest economy despite being his incarceration for corruption.

Here is a list of key dates in the life of one of the world's most popular politicians.

― October 27, 1945: Lula is born to a poor farming family in Brazil's northeast. His family moves when he is seven to the state of Sao Paulo to escape hunger.

― 1975: He becomes president of the metal workers' union, having worked in that sector since the age of 14.

― 1978-80: At the height of the military dictatorship, Lula leads major strikes in the industrial suburbs and is jailed for a month for his role.

― 1980: Lula co-founds the leftist Workers' Party (PT) and goes on to take part in the creation, in 1983, of the Unified Workers' Central (CUT), which becomes Brazil's largest trade union federation.

― 1986: He is elected to Congress.

First leftist president

― 2003: Lula becomes Brazil's first leftist president after winning election in the previous year. He is re-elected in 2006 for a term ending in 2010

― 2016: The Supreme Court blocks his appointment as chief of staff to President Dilma Rousseff, his handpicked successor. She is then impeached in August after allegations of financial wrongdoing.

― July 2017: Lula is found guilty of receiving a bribe from a Brazilian construction company in return for contracts with state oil giant Petrobras. He is sentenced to nine and a half years behind bars.

― January 2018: He loses an appeal and his sentence is increased to 12 years and one month.

― April 5, 2018: After losing an appeal to delay the start of his sentence, Lula is ordered to turn himself in within 24 hours. He defies the order but later agrees to comply.

― April 7, 2018: Shortly before midnight, Lula becomes an inmate at the federal police headquarters in Curitiba.

― August 15, 2018: Lula's Workers' Party officially registers his presidential candidacy.

― August 31, 2018: A majority of Brazil's electoral court bars Lula from running in October's election. ― AFP