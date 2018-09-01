PM says govt contracts acquired by Bumiputera companies will be cancelled if sold

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the dialogue session at the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre September 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Putrajaya will automatically cancel all its contracts awarded to Bumiputera companies if they are sold off or transferred to other firms, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said the government is taking drastic action to stop Bumiputera businessmen who only sought the easy way to profit instead of taking advantage of exclusive opportunities to improve their business status.

“If you sold off a contract or transfer it to a third party, it will be cancelled automatically.

“If you don’t possess the capacity to fulfil a certain contract, do not even try to apply for it. If you grab the opportunity with the sole intention to sell it off, the contract would then be invalid,” he said at the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

