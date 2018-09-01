Pahang targets 32 gold medals at this year’s Sukma

The 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) will be held in Perak from September 11 to 22. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 1 ― Pahang targets 32 gold, 27 silver and 54 bronze medals in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak from September 11 to 22.

State Human Resource, Youth, Sports and Non Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain said the target was expected to place Pahang in the top five contingents in the overall medal tally.

“In this meet, Pahang is sending the most number of 624 participants, including 278 male athletes and 157 female athletes compared to previously.

“This large participation is due to the increase in the types of sports being competed to 29 with 427 events from 25 types in the last Sukma,” he said after officiating the closing of the Pahang Sukma Athletic Camp and flag presentation to the contingent’s chef de mission Datuk Fadzilla Salleh here last night.

Almost 35 per cent of the athletes competing in the coming Sukma were experienced and had won medals, he said, adding that Pahang was eyeing medals in the boxing, petanque, gymnastics, cycling and bowling events.

In the 2016 Sukma in Sarawak, Pahang was in the third overall placing with 30 gold, 25 silver and 21 bronze medals to their credit. ― Bernama