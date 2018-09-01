Singapore to study Malaysia’s proposal on third link once received, republic's minister says

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, had on Aug 30, said the state government planned to build the third link to ease traffic congestion at the Johor Causeway and second link crossing. — Pictures by Ben Tan

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 — Singapore will study carefully Malaysia’s proposals to have a third bridge linking Johor with Singapore via Pulau Ubin once it is on the table.

As for now, Singapore has yet to receive any official proposals from Malaysia.

“If we do receive it, the relevant agencies will certainly study it carefully,” Singapore Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee wrote in his Facebook late yesterday evening.

Lee, who is also the Second Minister for National Development, was at Pulau Ubin for a quarterly meeting with members of the Friends of Ubin Network (FUN).

Lee said he was asked about news reports that Johor was studying the possibility of the third link on the sidelines of the meeting.

“I explained that we have not received Malaysia’s proposals and do not have details of it,” he wrote.

Lee assured FUN’s members that work on the Ubin Project, including a restoration study of kampung houses .

“We will keep Pulau Ubin rustic and protect its heritage and biodiversity,” he wrote.

However, Osman said a proposal would first be sent to the federal government for due diligence.

The plan is to link Pengerang, Johor and Pulau Ubin in Singapore via a three-kilometre bridge and an undersea tunnel. — Bernama