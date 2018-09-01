MACC releases deputy DG, govt officers held for missing GE14 fund probe

The suspects were arrested on August 28 in the B Complex, Prime Minister’s Department and MACC headquarters here after they gave their statements. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — A deputy director-general of a division in the Prime Minister’s Department with the honourific title of “Datuk”, remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigation into alleged misappropriation of the 14th general election funds, was released today.

Also released were six Administrative and Diplomatic Officers, who were detained with the suspect in connection with the misappropriation of government funds worth millions of ringgit.

They were remanded for five days from August 28.

Magistrate Azizah Ahmad allowed the 49-year-old man and six others to be released on MACC bail and one surety.

The suspects were arrested on August 28 in the B Complex, Prime Minister’s Department and MACC headquarters here after they gave their statements.

They were arrested to assist investigations under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power. — Bernama