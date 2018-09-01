‘Nothing will come to those who do not work hard’, PM tells Bumiputera

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his keynote speech during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre September 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The country’s Bumiputera should bend their backs to earn their money instead of relying on the government for handouts, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He added that his new Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration will not entertain requests from those who are merely seeking to get rich quick.

“If you want to sit at home and wait for riches to show up on your doorstep, go ahead and wait forever. Nothing will come to those who do not work hard.

“If we continuously finding shortcuts to success, we are already setting ourselves for failure,” he said in his keynote speech during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Dr Mahathir added that his coalition will not budge from this stance even if it could result in their loss at the next general election.

“Even if the government may be defeated for not succumbing to these people’s requests, it is OK for us.

“We are not here to do our own people wrong,” he added.

