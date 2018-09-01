Umno deputy president backs PAS candidate for Seri Setia by-election

Dr Halimah (pic), who was formerly Selat Klang assemblyman, is facing Pakatan Harapan candidate Halimey Abu Bakar in a straight fight in the by-election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1— Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan urged voters in the Seri Setia state constituency to vote for the PAS candidate in the by-election on September 8.

“We start with this by-election in Seri Setia by giving undivided support to the PAS candidate to ensure our victory in this constituency,” Mohamad Hasan or better known as Tok Mat told the public in Seri Setia, here last night.

Also present were PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

Dr Halimah, who was formerly Selat Klang assemblyman, is facing Pakatan Harapan candidate Halimey Abu Bakar in a straight fight in the by-election, being held following the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin on Aug 2 due to colon cancer. — Bernama