Five dates and cities have been confirmed for Paul McCartney’s ‘Freshen Up’ tour in 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 1 ― Paul McCartney has announced the first stops of his “Freshen Up” tour 2019.

The tour will be to promote his forthcoming album Egypt Station out September 7.

So far, five dates and cities have been confirmed.

Monday May 27: Raleigh NC ― PNC Arena

Thursday May 30: Greenville SC ― Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Saturday June 1: Lexington KY ― Rupp Arena

Thursday June 6: Madison WI ― Kohl Center

Tuesday June 11: Moline IL ― TaxSlayer Center ― AFP-Relaxnews