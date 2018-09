SERI ISKANDAR, Sept 1 — A security guard was found dead believed to have been shot in a security post of a factory here last night.

The victim who is a 37-year-old Orang Asli man is believed to have been shot in the chest.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident. — Bernama