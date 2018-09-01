Count on Port Dickson for a quick getaway

Waiting for fish to bite at the PD Waterfront. ― Picture by Audrey Edwards

PORT DICKSON, Sept 1 ― Beaches and the sea are go-to places when one is looking to have a holiday.

After all, what better way to unwind than to wake up to the sound of waves and take walks on sandy beaches, post meals.

Whichever way, whether it is for a family, friend or romantic getaway, beach holidays are often a favourite.

Sunset at Pantai Purnama. ― Picture by Audrey Edwards

Of course, one has the choice of beautiful destinations in far off places like Hawaii but if you are strapped for cash and time, there is the perennial favourite of Port Dickson.

Situated in Negri Sembilan, Port Dickson or PD for short, has been visited by throngs of tourists over the years.

It is close enough to Kuala Lumpur to make a day trip or a weekend holiday.

Sunset at Pantai Purnama. ― Picture by Audrey Edwards

In the days before the tolled road came along, it took a longer time to get to PD via Seremban using the winding road that would pass Lukut.

The drive, depending on traffic, could take up to an hour to get there.

Now, it takes about 20 minutes.

After reaching the Teluk Kemang turnoff, it is just a few kilometres before you reach a stretch of public beaches.

There are the multitude of hotels with varying prices to cater to every budget.

PD, has over the years, earned a reputation of having dirty beaches.

But if you go often enough, there are times in the year when the water is clear at certain stretches of beach.

A case in point is Pantai Purnama.

It is some kilometres away from the popular Teluk Kemang area where people stroll along the secluded beach, especially during low tide.

There are hotels and homestays dotted along this stretch.

If one wants to avoid tourist traps such as Teluk Kemang or the public beach at the 4th mile, this would be one beach to head to.

‘Char kuey teow’ that is worth the wait. ― Picture by Audrey Edwards

Now, while you can always pack your favourite home-cooked nasi lemak to snack on at the beach in between swims, there are also many eateries visitors can head to.

There are the newly-developed Waterfront houses franchises such as Starbucks, McDonald's, Domino's Pizza and Kenny Rogers Roasters.

You can also dig into some nice Thai food at Double Queue Thai Food or enjoy a Chinese fare at Kim's Seafood Palace.

Most of the restaurants along this stretch have outdoor dining areas so one can catch a glimpse of the sea while eating.

At night, you can unleash your inner child by blowing or making bubbles as there are some stalls sellling the apparatus which allows you to do that.

Masala crab at KR Mani Curry House. ― Picture by Audrey Edwards

And while fishing may be near impossible, there will still be those out to try their luck.

While PD may not have choice shopping centres, they do have ample parking if you are heading to those places.

There is the recently refurbished Regina Mall with the ol' favourite Store shopping centre within.

And the Mr DIY outlet is just across from it.

There are some food that normally don't get much mention when one thinks of PD but if you are into trying rojak, head to the town area near the fire station.

Here, you can find the PD Muhibbah Restaurant along the row of stalls that serves up a mean rojak. The stall opens at about 3pm.

The peanut sauce does not have the usual reddish shade but whatever that goes into that sauce makes up for a very satisfying meal.

They also have mee goreng and other foodstuff such as mutton or chicken soup.

Closer to night just across the road, there will be a Chinese couple selling char kuey teow.

And true to CKT seller fashion, they often look grumpy.

It is not your usual Penang fare but a drier version of the kuey teow goreng basah.

Waiting time can go up to half an hour or more depending on the crowd, patiently waiting for the Chinese uncle behind the face mask to cook your meal.

Don't even think of ordering from him.

Instead, give your orders to the lady there.

Be quick with your order, because any lengthy request will earn you a steely look from her.

A word of advice is to head there early because they close by 9pm.

If banana leaf rice is your preferred meal, head to KR Mani Curry House.

There is always a spread to choose from. If it's your lucky day, there is the masala crab that is definitely cheaper than KL restaurants.

There is also the usual fare of tosai and capati one can order.

Sunset at the Waterfront. ― Picture by Audrey Edwards

Depending on the time of day, there is the paal appam that one can indulge in.

You can have your favourite curries and vegetables on a plate if the portion on the banana leaf is too much for you.

They is also a healthy spread of Indian sweets such as laddu and gulab jamun.

So while one may “look down” on PD as a resort town, there are many hidden gems with so much potential.

One just needs to look a little harder.