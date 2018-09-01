Svitolina downs Wang to reach US Open fourth round

Elina Svitolina waves to the crowd after her match against Qiang Wang (not pictured) in the third round on day five of the US Open in New York August 31, 2018. ― Picture by Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 1 ― Seventh seed Elina Svitolina easily dispatched China's Wang Qiang 6-4 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the second year running yesterday.

The Ukrainian won 70 per cent of her first serve points and converted all five of her break point opportunities to see off world number 52 Wang, who committed 27 unforced errors and three double faults on a cloudy day at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Wang broke at the start of the second set to put pressure on the 23-year-old but the speedy Svitolina would not be denied and hit a crosscourt forehand volley on match point to advance.

“For me it was very important to take one point at a time and always put pressure because the last time I played her, I lost the second set because I was a little bit inconsistent with my game,” Svitolina told reporters.

She said her game is improving each round as she becomes more battle-tested in New York, where she hopes to win her first Grand Slam title.

“From the beginning I think I was getting better and better,” she said. “Each match gave me a different look on my game. I'm working really hard on day offs on my game to be ready for the matches.”

Next up for Svitolina is a fourth-round clash with 19th-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova tomorrow. ― Reuters