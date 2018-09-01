‘90s throwback: Memorable items from sundry shops

Ice-gem biscuits. — Picture via Instagram/miekedings

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Although we are now spoiled with healthy bites, many of us grew up eating snacks that would cause a spike in one’s blood sugar level or palpitations in new age mums.

There is nothing quite like the rage an Asian tiger parent can fly into trying to curb their kids from chomping on junk food.

Growing up next to a traditional sundry shop does not make it easy for me as a kid — imagine being in a candy and snack wonderland every day.

Any craving I had was easily satisfied and the only limitation was how much money I had in my pocket.

Murakawa Bubblegum is a fruity gum wrapped in a small piece of paper.

Chewing it gives the jaw a good workout.

It is also fun to try to get the temporary tattoo from the wrapper onto your body.

Eyeglass Chocolate Candy is something I still find in some shops.

Once you are done eating, you can use the packaging as a mask for some play time.

Getting a tin full of ice gem biscuits is the best treat I could ask for.

The icing on the tiny biscuit is the prized bite of the entire thing.

Forget popcorn, this is something you want to munch on while watching Kisah Benar.

White rabbit candy. — Picture via Instagram/themermaidgoddess23

The best part of a White Rabbit Candy is the melt-in-your-mouth paper wrapper.

Although the candy was tainted by the milk scandal in China, it is back on the shelves.

Choki-choki also great to spread the paste over a piece of white bread. — Picture via Instagram/jpstoremy

Made in Indonesia’s Choki-Choki is probably not the most hygienic since you are tempted to use your mouth instead of fingers to get the chocolate paste.

It is also great to spread the paste over a piece of white bread. Think of it as a way cheaper alternative to Nutella.

Considered a premium snack, Ding Dang and Tora are chocolate snacks with an interesting toy in the box.

The anticipation (or disappointment) of what the toy would be, probably explains why unboxing videos on YouTube are so popular.

Haw Flakes, Lemon tablets and Asam Mo Far Kor were staples in school canteens back then.

They are small enough to sneak into class and helped to keep you awake during the boring lessons.

Again, not the most hygienic option but ice lollies are great on a hot day after school.

Mamee Monster snacks. — Screen capture via www.mamee.com

Mamee Monster and fish muruku are crunchy snacks that are weirdly tasty.

Makes you wonder what are their secret ingredients as you empty a packet into your mouth.

Of course back in the day, there was the Saturday morning cartoons slot.

And if your mum was cool enough to allow you junk food, then the to-go ones would definitely be Cheezels (who isn’t guilty of putting a ring on each finger and biting into them), Twisties and Super Ring.

Nothing like licking the fingers clean after picking at the entire packet.

Let’s not forget the perennial favourite of Snek Ku Mimi, which is a prawn flavoured snack.

Dahfa Dried Cuttlefish Strips are most popular during Chinese New Year.

Every relative I visited had packets of these fishy bites lying around.

Hup Seng cream crackers are delicious when dunked into a thick mug of Milo. — Picture via Facebook/Hup Seng

When pocket money ran out, Hup Seng’s Cream Crackers (or “ping pong” biscuits due to its logo) dunked in a big mug of thick Milo is a delightful teatime treat.

As I got older, I found the biscuits go well with some hot Aik Cheong black coffee too.

And if American Christina Tosi has her version of cereal milk, then someone needs to market this version quickly.

Dunk a couple of biscuits into a cup of liquefied powdered milk. Proceed to press the soggy biscuits into a spoon and gulp it down.

Now the piece de resistance is the milk that remains in the cup. Sipping that flavoured milk is fitting at the end of a busy day.

Once again, a cheaper version compared to having sweetened cereal.

For an extreme version, do not forget a spoonful of Milkmaid or Carnation condensed milk.

If those items are not available, what can go wrong with a bowl of Maggi Kari and egg?

Although widely popular in Malaysia, Maggi company was established by Julius Maggi in Switzerland in 1884 producing legume meals, ready-made soup and bouillons. It was acquired by Nestle in 1947.

Well, snacks are not just the things you can get at a sundry shop.

Spices and curry paste are always sold too. Adabi and Baba’s are the more popular ones.

For a starter cook, these pre-mix options are a quick way to dish up some curry chicken or fish.

Another pantry staple is Ajinomoto that is used to bring up flavours in any dish and some Lingham’s chilli sauce to go with chicken nuggets or fried chicken.

Lingham’s was started in 1908 by an Indian migrant but was sold to a Ooi family in 1945 after World War Two.

It changed hands many times until 2012 when Biz-Allianz International (M) Sdn Bhd took over.

Although McDota has closed many of its outlets, there is one left standing in Segamat, Johor. — Picture via Facebook/McDota Fried Chicken

Speaking of fried food, McDota fast food chain started in Malaysia before the arrival of KFC and McDonald’s.

Although McDota has closed many of its outlets, there is one left standing in Segamat, Johor.

After eating all that junk food, the stomach is probably distended.

That is when you get a dose of Pill Chi Kit Teck Aun to ease the pain and rub some Minyak Cap Kapak on the bloated tummy before heading to bed.

Minyak Cap Kapak is grandma’s cure-all for a host of ailments. — Screen capture via www.axebrand.com.my

Minyak Cap Kapak is grandma’s cure-all for headaches, nightmares, cold and so on.

Also for drippy noses, I tend to reach for some Vicks before it was reportedly unsafe to do so.

By now, all that unhealthy food is bound to result in a sore throat.

Ubat Batuk Cap Ibu Dan Anak is still a popular choice for parents with sick children despite its strong herbal taste.

You get a touch of whimsy when you find small bottles White Flower Oil and containers of creamy Brylcreem on the shelves.

White flower oil. — Screen capture via www.whiteflower.com

White Flower Oil is a truly Malaysian invention, more popularly known as “old lady perfume”. Its scent is reminiscent of grandma’s warm hugs.

As for Brylcreem, it is the finishing touch to ensure hair stays in its place on a night out.