Diver Chew Yiwei bags bronze medal in men’s 3m springboard event

Bronze medalist Chew Yiwei (right) poses with his medal at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre last night, August 31, 2018. ― Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 1 ― National diver Chew Yiwei pulled off a surprise after winning the bronze medal in the Asian Games men’s 3m springboard event at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre, last night.

Often out-shadowed by compatriot Ooi Tze Liang, the 22-year-old certainly proved his mettle with a podium finish after collecting 456.20 points from six dives.

The gold and silver medals were won by China’s Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan, who finished with 560.80 and 540.05 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Tze Liang finished seventh, with 413.05 points. ― Bernama