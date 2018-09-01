Kelantan favourite akok a hit in Hulu Langat

A general view of Mohd Ridzuan Rahmat's stall along the main road of Batu 12 ½ Kampung Dusun Nanding in Hulu Langat August 28, 2018. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

HULU LANGAT, Sept 1 — Akok D’Langgat is one of the most popular stalls in Hulu Langat to sell a local kuih of the same name.

Set up by the main road of Batu 12 ½ Kampung Dusun Nanding, the stall owner prepares a variety of traditional cakes, including akok, which originates from Kelantan, and kuih bahulu.

Batter of both cakes are poured into copper moulds and baked over a stove fired by charcoal or coconut husk.

The stall owner, Mohd Ridzuan Rahmat, used to sell fish but could not make ends meet.

He then decided to change jobs after meeting a kuih seller five years ago in Kelantan who taught him how to make the kuih, which was a family recipe.

Mohd Ridzuan and wife Wan Nakimah Wan Daud have not looked back since.

The akok sells for RM0.80 each while the kuih bahulu is RM13 per container.