Mohd Qabil Ambak calls for unearthing of new talents in equestrian

Published 3 hours ago on 01 September 2018

On August 23, Mohd Qabil Ambak claimed his best ever finish in the Asian Games individual dressage by taking silver for Malaysia at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park. — Bernama pic
SEPANG, Sept 1 ― National equestrian ace Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil has called on the sports body to intensify efforts to search for new talents across the country.

“We should have more young riders and proper planning to achieve the future target in this sport,” he told reporters  when met after returning from Jakarta, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) here yesterday.

He believed that the sport would be more successful if it was supported and financially assisted by many quarters.

