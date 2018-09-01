Malaysian contingent nears seven gold medal target at Asian Games

Japan’s Yudai Nitta, Thailand’s Jain Angsuthasawit and Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang pose for pictures after the men’s keirin event in Jakarta August 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Sept 1 ― The Malaysian contingent continued their brilliant performance at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, adding a gold, silver, and six bronze medals to its tally on the 13th day of the competition.

The country’s sailing squad was in a class of its own after contributing a gold, a silver and three bronze at the Indonesian National Sailing Centre.

National sailor Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah, 16, became the youngest member of the contingent to win a gold, topping the Laser 4.7 Open event, while the silver was won by national Olympian Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy in the Laser Standard event.

National women's sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif also performed brilliantly, picking up the bronze in the Laser Radial event, which also qualifies her for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Two more bronze medals from sport were contributed by Nuraisyah Jamil and Norashikin Mohamad Sayed in the event women’s 470 event, and Illham Wahab and Nuur Fatin Solehah Abdul Rahman in the mixed RS One event.

Meanwhile, national track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang missed out on his mission to pick up a second gold medal for the country after losing in the semi-finals of the Keirin event, settling for the bronze.

The 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist had previously won a gold in the individual sprint and silver in the men's team sprint event.

The national women's squash squad's bid to retain the Asian Games gold medal for the third consecutive time since the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China was unsuccessful, after a shock 0-2 loss to India in the semifinal of team squash event, which left them to settle for bronze.

Based on the format of the competition, the losing semi-finalists receive the bronze medal automatically.

Malaysia's last bronze today came through national diver Chew Yiwei in the men’s 3m individual springboard event.

The eight medals today sees the national contingent’s tally standing at six gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze.

The previous five gold medals had been contributed through the bowling, sepak takraw, squash, and track cycling events.

Defending champions China have been confirmed overall winners of the Games once again, a title which they have held since the 1982 edition in New Delhi, India.

The country has an insurmountable lead with 118 gold, 85 silver and 60 bronze medals, followed by Japan (69-50-70), and South Korea in third (43-54-63). ― Bernama