Diver Nur Dhabitah misses out on bronze medal by two points

National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri in action during the Asian Games women’s 1m individual springboard event, August 31, 2018. ― Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 1 ― National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Leong Mun Yee ended their challenge in the final of the Asian Games women’s 1m individual springboard event in fourth and eighth place respectively, at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre, last night.

Nur Dhabitah, who had won the silver medal in the 3m synchronised springboard event with Ng Yan Yee and bronze with Mun Yee in the 10m synchronised platform event, was only two points away from clinching the bronze.

“I came out today with great confidence of getting a medal for the country, and I admit that my performance in the finals was better than the qualifying round in the morning.

“But I do not know why the scores given for my third and fourth dives were low... maybe it was not in my fate to win another medal for the country tonight,” she said when met by Malaysian media after the event.

China’s Wang Han won the gold after collecting 323.55 points, while her compatriot Chen Yiwen won the silver (306.50) and South Korea's Kim Suji, the bronze (265.35).

Meanwhile, Mun Yee, who only managed to collect 224.60 points after five dives, was ranked eighth out of the 12 participants.

Nur Dhabitah, who is participating in her first Asian Games is looking forward to contributing another medal for the country in the 3m individual springboard event tomorrow. ― Bernama