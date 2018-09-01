Melaka CM cleans up garbage after state-level National Day celebration

Adly Zahari helps to clean up garbage after the National Day parade in Melaka August 31, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/AdlyZahariOfficial

MELAKA, Aug 31 — Chief Minister Adly Zahari set a great example to the people when he was seen joining staff of local authorities and a waste management company to clean up garbage after the National Day parade at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial, Bandar Hilir today.

He hoped that his effort could help increase the awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean environment and inculcate the practice of not littering and picking up rubbish in public places.

“We hope that this can help raise awareness among the people (on the importance of maintaining a clean environment).

“This can indirectly help ensure environmental sustainability for the sake of future generations,” he told reporters here today.

Adly said the Melaka state government would also organise the ‘Melaka Bersih’ campaign to encourage the people in the state to always keep the environment clean. — Bernama