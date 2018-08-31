Hockey squad determined not to miss ‘golden’ opportunity

The national team celebrates advancing to the men’s hockey finals of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 31 — The national men’s hockey squad is determined not to miss the opportunity to make history by winning the gold medal at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, which will also give them an automatic qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They are set to face Japan in the final at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Stadium tomorrow.

Head coach Stephen Van Huizen admitted his men were highly motivated and ready to take on the team which beat Asian powerhouse Pakistan in the semi-finals yesterday.

He said he also ensured the team did not celebrate too early, a mistake they made during the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, where they were thrilled to be first Malaysian squad to make the final after dislodging favourites India, in the semis, only to lose to Pakistan 0-2 in the final.

“I admit that the attitude punished us in the final and I hope it does not happen again in this final against Japan,” he told the Malaysian media here today.

On paper, the Malaysian Tigers, who advanced to the finals after beating India in the semi-finals yesterday and ranked 12th in the world, are considered the favourites to take home the gold against Japan, who are ranked 16th.

However, Stephen said he had urged his players not to look down upon their Japanese counterparts.

“I do not want them to be too confident because we have not won the gold medal, and I have also told the players not to underestimate Japan’s ability, as anything can happen in the final,” he added.

For the record, Malaysia has never won a gold medal in men’s hockey event at the Asian Games, with the silver medal in the 2010 edition the best achievement to date. — Bernama