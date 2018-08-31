IMF aims to ‘rapidly conclude’ new talks with Argentina

Argentina’s Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne offering a press conference at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, on August 30, 2018. — Screengrab from a handout video released by Argentina’s Presidency/AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 — The International Monetary Fund today said it hoped to “rapidly conclude” a new round of talks with Argentina, set to open next week in Washington with a view to accelerating the release of funds for the crisis-wracked economy.

“IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Fund staff and (Argentine) Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne, and his team are scheduled to meet on Tuesday next week to advance the dialogue,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.

“Our goal is to rapidly conclude these talks and submit the revised economic plan to the Executive Board.”

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and IMF chief Lagarde agreed yesterday to speed up payments of a US$50 billion dollar IMF loan to counter heightened volatility in the battered economy.

The IMF approved the three-year standby loan in June. A first US$15 billion tranche has already been released.

The country’s central bank hiked interest rates from 45 per cent to 60 per cent yesterday in a desperate bid to stabilize a currency in freefall since Macri requested the acceleration of IMF-agreed funding.

But the rate move did not stop the fall with the peso ending the day down 13.5 per cent.

Argentina’s currency has lost more than 50 per cent of its value against the dollar since the start of 2018 as investor confidence in the South American giant has plummeted. — AFP