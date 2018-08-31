Winning Asian Games gold best Merdeka Day gift, says Muhammad Fauzi

Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah participates in the Open Laser 4.7 event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 31 — Young Malaysian sailor Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah has described his gold medal win at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang as the best gift to the country in conjunction with the 61st National Day celebration today.

The 16-year-old became the youngest medal contributor to the national contingent after winning the 4.7 Open Laser event at the Indonesian National Sailing Centre with a score of 20 after 12 races.

The silver and bronze medals in the event were won by China’s Wang Jianxiong (42) and India’s woman sailor Tomar Harshita (62) respectively.

“I did not expect to get the gold medal because today’s challenge was very stiff, and I had only recently changed events from the Optimist to Open Laser 4.7, and I think this is the best gift I can give to our country in conjunction with the National Day today.

“I’m really happy to win the gold, and I want to dedicate this victory to my parents, coaches, Malaysian Sailing Association and Malaysians who have been very supportive of the country’s athletes,” he said when met by the Malaysian media after the race today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fauzi said he planned to bring his parents to perform the Umrah from the prize money he will receive under the National Sports Incentive Scheme (SHAKAM) based on today’s achievement.

Under the scheme, athletes who win the gold in the Asian Games will receive RM80,000 in cash, while for silver it is RM40,000 and RM20,000 for bronze.

“In addition, I also plan to buy new equipment for my boat, and the rest is up to my parents,” said the native of Kedah. — Bernama