Wall St sluggish on trade concerns; Apple, Amazon lift Nasdaq

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, August 2, 2018 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 31 — The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were largely flat today hit by concerns about ongoing trade talks between the United States and other major economies, but gains in Apple and Amazon lifted the Nasdaq.

Wall Street’s rally came to a halt yesterday after a report that US President Donald Trump was ready to impose tariffs on US$200 billion more of Chinese goods next week.

A separate report today about Canadian government officials expressing concerns that a final North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) pact will not be reached within the Friday deadline, added to the trade worries.

“The threat of global growth taking a hit from a damaging US-China relationship remains ‘front and centre’,” said Dean Popplewell, vice president of market analysis at Oanda.

Automakers took a hit with Ford down 0.5 per cent, GM off 0.4 per cent and Fiat-Chrysler falling 1.1 per cent.

At 10.11am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 26,009.34, the S&P 500 was up 3.05 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,904.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 26.51 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 8,114.87.

Apple rose 1.6 per cent, extending its gains for the seventh day. Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway had added to its stake in the iPhone maker and Apple announced a Sept. 12 event, at which it is expected to unveil new iPhone models

Amazon.com was up 0.8 per cent, topping US$2,000 for the second day in a row to renew its push to join Apple in the US$1 trillion market cap club.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the energy sector leading the decline with a 0.80 per cent drop.

The S&P financial index fell 0.25 per cent with JPMorgan down 0.8 per cent, Goldman Sachs off 0.2 per cent and Citigroup which dropped 0.7 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.41-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 20 new lows. — Reuters