US says Canada has made ‘no concessions on agriculture’ in Nafta talks

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 — Canada has not compromised on a key sticking point in talks with the United States on the rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a US official said today.
As the fourth and final day of negotiations got underway between Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canada’s managed dairy market remained a roadblock.
“The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture,” a USTR spokesperson told AFP. — AFP