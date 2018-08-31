US says Canada has made ‘no concessions on agriculture’ in Nafta talks

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland (centre) speaks prior to her meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington DC, on August 30, 2018. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 — Canada has not compromised on a key sticking point in talks with the United States on the rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a US official said today.

As the fourth and final day of negotiations got underway between Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canada’s managed dairy market remained a roadblock.

“The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture,” a USTR spokesperson told AFP. — AFP