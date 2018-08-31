Keeper Lloris out for Tottenham’s trip to Watford

Lloris apologised last week after he was charged for a drink driving offence by British police. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 31 — Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur will be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for Sunday’s trip to fellow pace-setters Watford.

France captain Lloris has a thigh problem meaning second-choice keeper Michel Vorm is in line for a rare Premier League start having made only one league appearance last season.

“We’ll see,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said when asked about the seriousness of Lloris’s injury.

“We hope he will be ready again for Liverpool (on Sept 15). It’s no big issue.”

Lloris apologised last week after he was charged for a drink driving offence by British police.

Tottenham, who beat Manchester United 3-0 away on Monday to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, are also without midfielder Moussa Sissoko who has a hamstring strain.

Attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game after he was injured in the warmup at Old Trafford on Monday having been named on the bench. — Reuters