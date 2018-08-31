Asiad: Malaysia to meet Hong Kong in men’s squash team final

File picture shows national squash player Muhd Nafiizwan Adnan in action at the 2018 Open Squash Championship at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Squash Center, July 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 31 — Malaysia edged Pakistan 2-0 in the men’s squash team semi-finals at the Gelora Bung Karno squash stadium, here, tonight.

Only Hong Kong now stand in way of Malaysia clinching the gold medal.

The victory is certainly a major relief for the national squash team after the women’s squad suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to India in their semi-final tie, played earlier.

In tonight’s action, Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan delivered the first point for Malaysia by defeating Aslam Tayyab;winning in 11-8, 11-6 and 11-6 before former world junior champion, Ng Eain Yow secured the place in the final for the country after subduing Israr Ahmed;7-11, 11-8, 16-14 and 11-6 in the second match.

Earlier, Hong Kong had booked their place in the final by defeating reigning champions India 2-0 in the other last four match.

For the record, Malaysia emerged as runners-up twice in the men’s squash team competition which was introduced in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. — Bernama