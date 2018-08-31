Statue man among eye-catchers at National Day parade

Adila Jimi entertaining visitors who witness the Merdeka Day parade in conjunction with the 61st National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya, August 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — Twenty-six year-old Adila Jimi, 26, has her own way of showing her patriotic spirit on National Day today.

Amongst the hundreds of thousands of spectators who gathered at Dataran Putrajaya, the venue for this year’s National Day parade, Adila came “well-dressed” for the occasion, draped in a costume made from the “Jalur Gemilang” and face painted white.

Finding herself a good spot, she became a “statue man”, much to the delight of other spectators, with a number of them approaching her for a ‘selfie’.

“This is the first time I’m attending the National Day parade as a statue-man,” said the woman, who is a part-time street artist doing poses as a statue or mannequin, when met by Bernama.

Adila said she normally did her street performance with her uncle, Rosli Yusof, 40, and a cousin, Mohd Irwan Rosli, 15.

She said they would normally charge a small fee for those wanting to take pictures with them.

“Today, it is free. This is my way of contributing for National Day. I’m happy to see children, as well as adults, wanting to have a picture with us. It is not tiring at all,” she added.

Meanwhile, trader Mohd Izzat Mohd Isa, 29, and wife, Anieda Shafie, 31, also attended the National Day along with their children, Aisy Dazrin, 5, and Nor Qisya Amanda, 3, who were dressed in the “Jalur Gemilang” costumes specially made for the event.

“My children have been asking for us to make special costumes for them using the national flag. So, I got my mother to sew them the costumes.

“They are very excited and woke up very early today to wear the costumes for the parade,” said Mohd Izzat.

Meanwhile, tailor Mohammad Jamil Abdul Hamid, 60, spent RM2,000 to sew a special National Day costume for himself and daughter, Irha Jamil, 10.

He sewed them a jacket and turban each.

“It took me a month to come up with the design and a week to sew them. “The turban is decorated with beads I bought from Pakistan,” he added.

Another trader C. Rajendran, 59, went to watch the National Day parade dressed in a costume made with the Jalur Gemilang and also a songkok.

“This shirt is custom-made which cost me about RM300 , including the white and red shoes. I’ve been wearing this every time I attend the celebration for the past 10 years,” he said.

Another eye-catcher was the presence of a five family members, all in a custom-made Jalur Gemilang clothing to witness the National Day 2018 parade.

Afendi Hashim, 37, his wife, Masrinawati Jamaluddin, 34, their two sons Mohd Irfan Danial, 9, and Mohd Iman Hariz, 2, and his sister, Nur Afidah Johan, 22.

Afendi and his sons were in Baju Melayu, while the women, in specially made peplum blouse.

“I send to the tailor on Wednesday and it was completed yesterday. It cost us about RM200,” said Masrinawati, adding that this was their first time attending the National Day parade. — Bernama