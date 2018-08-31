Two Chinese Embassy staff hurt in LPT1 accident

KUANTAN, Aug 31 — Two men believed to be Chinese Embassy’s staff were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded at KM240.5 of the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) Kuantan-bound today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Sani Harul said the incident occurred at 2pm and after receiving the call, a fire engine was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene about 14 minutes later, it was found that the BMW car involved bearing the Chinese Embassy number plates.

“Based on reports, the car was driven by one of the victims who was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and hit the road shoulder,” he said when contacted today.

He said both victims suffered minor injuries and were sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) for treatment. — Bernama