Bolt makes football debut, tires quickly

Usain Bolt is set to get a first taste of competitive football on August 31, 2018 in a much-hyped game, but the sprint superstar admits he is nervous with his fitness levels not up to scratch. — AFP pic

GOSFORD, Aug 31 — Sprint king Usain Bolt made his much-anticipated football debut today, exciting fans but tiring quickly in a 20-minute cameo as his Central Coast Mariners hammered an amateur side 6-1 in a pre-season warm-up.

The Jamaican superstar, a huge Manchester United fan, has been handed a chance to train with the Australian side for an indefinite period in a bid to prove he has what it takes to earn a professional playing contract.

His arrival has generated a massive buzz at the club’s base in Gosford, 75km north of Sydney, and some 10,000 people packed the Central Coast Stadium — a virtually unprecedented turnout for a pre-season game.

It wasn’t quite Old Trafford but there was a lively atmosphere with a brass band on hand to get the crowd going.

After only a handful of training sessions since arriving last week, the fastest man on earth watched avidly from the bench as the Mariners began dismantling a Central Coast select side.

He didn’t have long to wait to celebrate with the Mariners getting on the scoresheet barely 20 seconds after kick off thanks to a sweet strike by Jack Clisby from the edge of the box, with Bolt keenly applauding from the sidelines.

They were 5-0 up at a half-time and a massacre seemed imminent.

The eight-time Olympic champion wore gloves and appeared relaxed, despite admitting to nerves this week, as he followed the match intently.

On a chilly night, he stayed warm on the sidelines by stretching and jogging with the 32-year-old happily giving the thumbs up and high-fives to fans.

Wearing the number 95 shirt in a nod to his 100m world record time, he finally made his entrance after 71 minutes to huge cheers from the crowd and fireworks.

Starting on the left wing, he fluffed his first touch, making a run on the inside only for the through ball to hit him on the heel.

He got himself in the box soon after but a cross whipped in from the left went over his head.

Playing more centrally, he wasn’t getting much of a look in, jumping for another cross but it again sailed high.

His best touch came 10 minutes after coming on when he controlled a bobbling ball with his right foot, rode a challenge and laid it off with his left foot.

Before the game Bolt admitted he was not match fit and pouring with sweat he tired quickly before a late flurry, narrowly failing to get on the end of a low cross after a sprint into the box, and then having a shot blocked.

Bolt, who retired from athletics last year, has previously tried out with clubs in Germany, South Africa and Norway to no avail, with the Mariners hoping to turn him into A-League material in time for the start of the 2018/19 season in late October. — AFP