CJ probing alleged judicial interference by top judge

The name of the senior judge, who is accused of interference, is currently unknown. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Office of the Chief Justice said today that it has started internal investigations into allegations of judicial interference in two high-profile cases under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“After the result of the internal investigation is received, the chief justice will take the appropriate action,” its office said in a statement.

The statement was referring to Court of Appeal’s Justice Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer, who on August 16 this year was quoted as saying that he was scolded by a top judge after his dissenting judgment in the M. Indira Gandhi unilateral child conversion case two years ago.

Hamid reportedly claimed that he was later not assigned to hear any cases related to the Federal Constitution, and those of public interest.

The statement also referred to Sangeet Kaur Deo, who in August 23 was reported as lodging a police report following a claim by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla that a senior judge had meddled in the decision of sedition appeal case involving her late father Karpal Singh.

In both cases, there was no mention of the name of the senior judge who was accused of interference.