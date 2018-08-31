Perak MB: Appreciate role Malay rulers played in gaining independence for country

Ahmad Faizal was speaking at a tea party and prize-presentation ceremony officiated by Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 31 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu today urged the people to appreciate the role the Malay rulers played in gaining independence for the country from the British colonialists.

He said it was only with the consent of the Malay Rulers were the people given the chance to govern the Federation of Malaya based on the Constitutional Monarchy and Parliamentary Democracy system.

“This system has given the people the right to choose a government to run the federal and state governments.

“The government that is chosen is responsible for the country’s sovereignty and the people’s welfare based on the Federal Constitution and Perak Constitution (for the People of Perak state),” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking at a tea party and prize-presentation ceremony officiated by Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah in conjunction with the state-level National Day 2018 celebrations held at the Ipoh City Hall here today.

He said based on the spirit of the theme of this year’s National Day celebration ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku’ (Love our Malaysia), the people should prove their love for the country by abiding by the words of Sultan Nazrin.

“He has said that he wants to see the people of different races in the state to do good, avoid wrongdoings, live in peace, be mutually respectful, united in defending national sovereignty, the federal constitution and laws,” he said.

He also urged the people of Perak to free themselves from the trappings of suspicion and prejudice. — Bernama