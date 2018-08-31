Halimey: BR1M, Pakatan’s 100-day promise will not impact Seri Setia voters

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar at a press conference in Kelana Jaya August 23, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 31 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia by-election Halimey Abu Bakar is confident the issue on 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) and the 100-day promise by the PH government will not have an impact on the Selangor people, especially constituents in the Seri Setia state constituency.

He said this being that the contribution provided by the Selangor government under the “Inisiatif Peduli Rakyat” (IPR) was higher and more beneficial to the people.

“They (Seri Setia constituents) never ask nor mention about BR1M or the 100-day when I met them,” he told a media conference here today.

He said this when asked on the campaign by the opposition parties that the issue on BR1M and the 100-day promise by the PH government would have impact on the voters.

The issue of BR1M pertains to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s intention to reduce the financial aid in stages, prior to its abolishment, and in regarding the aid as a form of corruption and that it was not given fairly to those who deserved it.

The IPR introduced by the Selangor government encompasses for education, health care, house pruchase free water supply of 20 cubic metre per month.

Meanwhile, in his National Day message, Halimey called on the young people to imbue in them the spirit of patriotism to make their love for the country stronger.

The Seri Setia by-election, to be held on Sept 8, will witness a straight fight between Halimey, who is former Petaling Jaya City Council member and PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali, who is a former Selangor state executive council member.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin, of colon cancer last August 2. — Bernama