Boy drowns while trying to retrieve ball from pond in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 31 — A 10-year-old boy drowned while trying to retrieve a ball in a water catchment pond near Flat Seri Intan in Bandar Seri Alam, Masai, here yesterday.

In the 3pm incident, the victim, identified as Aeezender Neo Anak Gaong was reportedly playing with eight other friends at an area near to the pond when the ball accidentally dropped in the water.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Norazam Shaari said the Year Four pupil of Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Masai tried to retrieve the ball and drowned while doing so.

“The victim's body was found at about 11.25pm and later sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station chief Ibrahim Omar said they were alerted about the incident at 7.03pm before a rescue team was dispatched to the scene.

He said the victim's body was found about 30 metres from the edge of the pond. — Bernama