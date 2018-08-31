A batik and Singaporean designers showcase to catch at George Town Festival

Singapore Designers’ Showcase along Art Lane. — Pix by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 31 — George Town Festival will come to an end this weekend and this is the perfect time to catch a Singapore designers’ showcase at Art Lane and also all things batik at a pop-up store in Ruma Reka.

Over in Art Lane, the showcase features a collection of specially designed jewellery, clothing, furniture and ceramic by Singaporean designers. Handmade jewellery by Eden + Elie at the Singapore Designers' Showcase at Art Lane.

A mother and daughter pair turned hand-drawn and hand-stamped batik into modern wearables under the brand name YeoMama Batik in the showcase; while at another stall are pretty handmade colourful costume jewellery under the brand Eden + Ellie.

Down the narrow lane of the house, Singaporean artist SKL0 and Malaysia’s Akid One worked together to create a large mural on the wall in between the stalls. Malaysian artist Akid One (left) and SKL0 with the mural at Art Lane.

Eve Lim, who is of Peranakan descent, showcased her traditional screen printed products that ranges from keychains to purses with designs inspired by Peranakan tile motifs under her Vintage Fabric Crafts brand. A showcase of batik designs at Ruma Reka.

Since ironed-on patches are now a trend, there is also Pew Pew Patches where cute patches of different motifs from nasi lemak to cats and dogs are on sale.

The showcase, held from 11am to 9pm daily until Sunday at Art Lane along Beach Street, is part of ConneXions: Passion Made Possible that is a collaborative programme between Singapore Tourism Board (STB), National Arts Council Singapore (NAC) and GTF. Permatang Pauh Women’s Project at Ruma Reka.

Over at Ruma Reka along King Street, a pop-up store showcases all things batik and crafts woven by women next to an exhibition of the Permatang Pauh Women’s Project.

The Rumah Reka showcase kickstarted the Permatang Pauh Women’s Project which is a project initiated by Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

The project is aimed at providing opportunities to local women in Permatang Pauh to expand their skills and at the same time, earn a sustainable income while promoting Malaysian batik.

The pop-up store showcases batik brands such as Chiyo, a Sarawak based label; Fern by Fern Chua that is known for its elegant women’s wear label, and The Batik Boutique which is a social enterprise where local women are trained to produce fashion items made from batik. Woven rattan by Tanoti.

Handwoven items such as baskets and mats under the Penan Women Project, rattan placemats and floor mats by Sarawak-based Tanoti and Songket Kelantan are also showcased at the pop-up store.

Singapore Designers’ Showcase @ Art Lane, Beach Street

Time: 11am – 9pm (Aug 31 – Sept 1)

Ruma Reka Design House, 7 – 9, King Street

Time: 11am – 6pm (Wed – Sun)

Until Sept 30

Contact: 0164173456 / [email protected]