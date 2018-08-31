Zuraida to homebuyers: Understand national housing policy to avoid risks

Zuraida said this was important as the policy drawn up by the government was a guide for developers and buyers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Aug 31 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has advised buyers to understand the National Housing Policy so that they do not face future risks including that of abandoned housing projects.

She said this was important as the policy drawn up by the government was a guide for developers and buyers.

“However, it applies only to housing built by the government and not by the private developers.

“When there are new policies, developers and state governments must abide by the policies that have been set, and if they don’t, they will be held responsible for the purchase of the homes. We (the ministry) will not be responsible if there are problems with the buyers and residents.

“All this while, if the houses are slow in completion or if there are problems, they (private house buyers) will go to the ministry to lodge a complaint, and this time, we will not be held responsible. If the developer fails to fulfil the sales-and-purchases agreement, then action can be taken,” she told reporters here today.

Zuraida was speaking at a press conference held after officiating the Teratak Le'Reen homestay here.

The National Housing Policy is expected to be introduced in December, with the objective of providing cheap and comfortable affordable homes to the B40 (lower-income) and M40 (medium-income) households.

Commenting further, Zuraida said the Sales and Services Tax (SST) which will be implemented from tomorrow does not affect construction materials. — Bernama