Tomorrow’s opening ceremony for Johor’s RM1.8b Forest City golf course scrapped, says management

The Forest City Golf Resort, valued at RM1.8 billion, is touted as a prestigious championship golf course. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 31 — The opening ceremony for Forest City Golf Hotel & Legacy Golf Course by Johor ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, tomorrow has been cancelled.

Forest City management, Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd, announced the cancellation in a statement today without specifying why.

“However, the golf course will commence operations and be opened to the public tomorrow (September 1),” read the statement.

The Forest City Golf Resort, valued at RM1.8 billion, is touted as a prestigious championship golf course.

It is part of the multi-billion-dollar Forest City development, which comprises apartment blocks, landed houses, office towers, hotels and shopping centres.

It is expected to have 700,000 residents.

The golf course offers a tri-course, with the first 18 holes designed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus and his son, Jack II.

Johor boasts the highest number of golf courses in the country, with 27 to date.

On Monday, Dr Mahathir was reported to have said that Malaysia will not allow foreigners to buy residential units built at the US$100 billion (RM410 billion) Forest City project.

However, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement clarified that the purchase of properties did not guarantee automatic residency in Malaysia.

The statement said Malaysia imposed certain “conditions and information” for foreigners purchasing properties, irrespective of nationality.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian as saying there was some confusion on the statement by Dr Mahathir.

He said foreign home buyers will not automatically receive Malaysian residency status when buying property in Johor.

“We have already put in place a ceiling price of RM1 million for foreigners keen to purchase homes in Johor and the state government may increase the amount to RM2 million to protect local buyers,” he said.