Orang Asli rebuild one of three demolished barricades in Gua Musang

Kelantan Forestry Department and state Land and Mines Department personnel demolish a barricade built by the Orang Asli community in Kampung Depak, Pos Tohoi in Gua Musang August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, Aug 31 — The Orang Asli community in Gua Musang has rebuilt one of the three barricades that had been demolished by the Kelantan Forestry Department (JPNK) and the state Land and Mines Department (PTG) on Monday.

Jaringan Kampung Orang Asli Kelantan chairman Mustafa Along said the community had rebuilt the barricades at Kampung Cawas, Pos Bihai while the other two in Kampung Depak, Pos Tohoi and Kampung Kuala Wok, Pos Pasik would be reconstructed in the near future.

“The Orang Asli community will continue to monitor the barricade in Kampung Cawas and at the two other villages to prevent illegal logging and agriculture activities in our villages,” he told reporters at Kampung Cawas here today.

Mustafa said the barricades would continue as long as the issue of customary land claims was not resolved by the Kelantan state government.

On Monday, the operations to demolish the barricades were carried out by 200 JPNK and PTG staff while supervised by 234 General Operations Force (PGA) and police personnel to avoid any untoward incidents. — Bernama