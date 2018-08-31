Mahfuz Omar attends Merdeka celebrations in Bangkok

Mahfuz Omar and Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel cut a cake at the Malaysian Embassy’s National Day celebrations in Bangkok August 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Aug 31 — The 61st National Day celebration at the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand was enlivened with the presence of deputy human resources minister who has just celebrated his 61st birthday last Saturday.

The Pokok Sena MP was in the Thai capital to attend the Asean Skills Competition (ASC) 2018 held here from August 25 to September 5.

“The value and meaning of National Day is priceless. Independence is a symbol of our beloved nation’s freedom, sovereignty, strength and success for every citizen,” he said at the National Day celebration at the embassy here today.

Also present at the Malaysian Embassy’s National Day celebration were national Ambassador Datuk Jojie Samuel as well as Malaysians residing, working and studying in Thailand.

Mahfuz, in his speech, believed that every citizen loved Malaysia despite residing and working abroad.

The National Day celebration this year, he said was very different from previous years following the courage of Malaysians to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the new Malaysian government.

“The changes that took place in Malaysia would not have happened if Malaysians didn’t have a high spirit of patriotism and identity,” he said.

He said the PH government would uphold the Rule of Law and strive to restore Malaysia as one of the Asian economic powers known as “Asian Tigers”.

The 61st National Day celebration at the embassy began with the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang and singing of the national anthem, Negaraku besides performance of patriotic songs by the staff of the embassy and their families. — Bernama