Five more students detained in Form Three bullying case

PARIT, Aug 31 — Five more Form Three male students have been detained to help in the investigations into a case involving the beating and bullying of two Form One students of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MARA) here yesterday.

Parit Tengah District Police Chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the school authorities took all the students suspected to be involved in the bullying case to the Perak Tengah District Police Headquarters at about 4 pm yesterday.

“We asked the school to cooperate by bringing all the students who were suspected to be involved in the incident to the police to help in the investigations.

“Statements were taken from the students and they were released on police bail at about 10pm,” he told reporters when contacted here today.

In the incident at about 1am on Monday, two male Form One students suffered injuries on their bodies and heads after they were kicked and beaten by a group of senior students wearing face masks in the television viewing room in a school hostel block.

Following the incident, three Form Three students were detained on Wednesday to help in the investigations into the case before they were released on police bail the same day. — Bernama