Sunway Group brings Malaysians together with Merdeka carnival (VIDEO)

Drum performance by Sunway University students during the #JomMalaysia Carnival at Sunway City August 31, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 31 — Sunway Group has launched its own National Day event, showcasing Malaysian culture and traditions during a two-day carnival.

The #JomMalaysia carnival, which started today and is held in front of the Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa, is a tribute to this year’s National Day theme ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku”.

Sunway EXCO member, Puan Sri Susan Cheah, Sunway Education Group senior executive director, Elizabeth Lee and Sunway Group brand marketing and communications senior general manager, Jane Poh, pose for pictures during the #JomMalaysia Carnival at Sunway City August 31, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Sunway Group brand marketing and communications senior general manager Jane Poh said the carnival aims to bring Malaysians from all walks of life to spend the National Day together as one community.

“We hope the carnival will deliver a sense of history, encourage the fostering of new friendships and strengthen family bonds to make us an even stronger nation,” she said at the carnival, which was launched by Sunway Group exco member, Puan Sri Susan Cheah.

The carnival kicked off at 11am with a performance by the Malaysian Buskers Club and a festive drum performance by students of Sunway University.

A dance troop from Akademi Seni Budaya Dan Warisan Kebangsaan (Aswara) performed five traditional Malay numbers — Zapin Pekajang, Tarian Songket, Tarian Canggung, Embun Soksek and Joget Cak Kun Cak — to entertain guests.

At least 100 people, consisting locals and foreign tourists, were at the carnival which also included a historical exhibition.

The carnival covers five segments of experimental spaces — food, songs, dance performances, arts and craft, and games.

People visit The Heritage Street section during the #JomMalaysia Carnival at Sunway City August 31, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Malaysian food from all states were sold, also some which rekindled childhood memories for many visitors with snacks like Haw flakes and White Rabbit candy.

There is also an exhibition held in a man-made rock tunnel featuring the historical timeline of Malaysia as well as Sunway’s transformation over the years.

Other performances today include a choir performance by Inti College and a Hip Hop dance performance by Taylor’s College.

Tomorrow, Aswara is set to take the stage again, and there will also be a performance by Monash University students and an Indian cultural performance by Sunway University College.

The carnival ends at 10pm tomorrow.