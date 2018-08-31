Yuna backs skateboarder Fatin Syahirah Roszizi after social media abuse

Singer-songwriter Yuna has come out in support of skateboarder Fatin Syahirah Roszizi. — Picture via Intagram/Yuna Music

PETALING JAYA, Aug 31 — Singer-songwriter Yuna has come out in support of skateboarder Fatin Syahirah Roszizi who was abused on social media over the past two days after her team’s poor performance at the women’s street event at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.

The abuse led the 16-year-old to delete all her Instagram posts and shortly afterwards, the athlete posted an Instagram story which read “Sorry, Malaysia”.

Yuna took to Instagram to voice her support for the young athlete — who at the start of the week was praised for a decent showing in Indonesia prior to her latest outing.

The Kedah-born singer said she could relate to her poor showing, and that she herself sometimes forgets lyrics on “live” television.

“Dearest Fatin, nothing makes me prouder to see a 16-year-old Malaysian girl representing the country in sports.

“In the recent games, we understand that your nerves got the best of you, I get nervous too, even forgetting lyrics on ‘live’ TV, etc. But it’s okay, there will be other chances where you will perform better. I believe in you,” the 31-year-old singer posted.

Yuna added some words of advice, reminding Fatin that there are challenges in life, and one can learn from these moments.

“Challenges happen in your life so that you can rise up, come back stronger and do better.

“Not a lot of girls can do what you do, nor have the opportunity to represent the country doing something they love at 16. You have the chance to be someone inspiring — take it!” the post read.

The message ended with “never stop doing what you love and I am so proud of you. Onwards and upwards. Love Yuna.”

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman also took to social media yesterday to voice his support for Fatin.

He tweeted: “This should never happen! It’s easy to criticise people when we have never been in that place. To be 16 and representing your country, the pressure must be unimaginable. If there is a body to be criticised, it should be us or the association, not her. Malaysians, we are better than this.”

The 2018 Asian Games will conclude on September 2.

Team Malaysia has raked in a total of 26 medals — five gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze.