Outgoing Prasarana CEO thanks MoF for issuing bonds to cover staff salaries

Masnizam is leaving the company on September 2. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — In a Facebook posting today, Prasarana CEO Masnizam Hisham thanked the Finance Ministry for issuing sukuk bonds to cover staff wages for the next few months.

As she is leaving the company on September 2, she said she was relieved that her concerns about staff wages had been allayed.

“Sekurang-kurangnya, tidaklah saya meninggalkan Kumpulan Prasarana tanpa ketentuan gaji kakitangan. Namun, rakan sekalian perlu berjimat cermat kerana masa hadapan yang mencabar. (At least, I can leave Prasarana without uncertainties over staff salary. However, friends, you must save for a challenging future),” she said.

Prasarana came under public scrutiny after the Finance Ministry highlighted weaknesses in the management of the company which had resulted in cost overruns for the LRT3 project.

Masnizam also thanked her colleagues who supported her during her tenure with the company since 2005.

She said that Prasarana had played a defining role in the development of the nation’s public transportation system.

In the Facebook posting, she extended her well wishes to her staff who had assisted her when she was assigned to the operations of Al Masheer Al Mugaddasah Metro in Mecca.

She also highlighted the fact that during her tenure at the company, there was a cost saving of RM175 million until July this year, which resulted in the losses of the company being reduced by RM200 million.