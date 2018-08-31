Bung Moktar trades f-bombs with Instagram heckler

The exchange took place in the comment section of one post in which he is seen writing in what appears to be a meeting. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin continued his affinity for “f**k” yesterday, deploying the swear word that got him into trouble in Parliament towards a detractor on Instagram.

The exchange took place in the comment section of one post in which he is seen writing in what appears to be a meeting.

“F**k u,” the federal lawmaker wrote succinctly in response to a used named jomblo251.

The person mocked Bung Moktar earlier by saying that he did not realise that the Sabah lawmaker was as skilled at writing as he was at cussing.

During the incident in Parliament, Bung later retracted his remark and apologised.