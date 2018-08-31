Ka Siong: Is DAP chairman special envoy to China or not?

Wee noted that Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said yesterday that Tan (pic) was not a special envoy. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong told the government to confirm DAP national chairman Tan Kok Wai’s appointment as special envoy to China, citing conflicting remarks by ministers.

Wee noted that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk VK Liew said in Parliament on August 14 that Tan’s appointment was decided but its terms must still be finalised.

However, he noted that Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said yesterday that Tan was not a special envoy but was made the chairman of the Malaysia-China Business Council, based on a report in The Star newspaper today.

“I ask that the foreign minister check properly with Tan Kok Wai because he personally announced to the media that his appointment as special envoy to China was effective August 1,” Wee wrote on Facebook today.

“I think Tan could not possibly have spread fake news. If the prime minister appointed Tan and the foreign minister does not know, that would be quite amazing!”

The former minister then urged the Foreign Ministry to clarify the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office, saying the discrepancy was embarrassing.

Wee also noted that the special envoy position was distinct from the chairmanship of the MCBC, saying that Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting had held both position before he was removed by the Pakatan Harapan government.